Bengals Beat Jaguars As Trevor Lawrence Suffers Ankle Injury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 on "Monday Night Football" in a game that saw quarterback Trevor Lawrence leave in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury.

Lawrence was injured when left tackle Walker Little was pushed back and stepped on Lawrence's right ankle. His leg appeared to get caught under him as he went to the ground, and he needed assistance to get to the locker room.

Cincinnati Bengals v Jacksonville Jaguars

Bengals backup quarterback Jake Browning -- filling in for the injured Joe Burrow -- did his best Burrow impression in Jacksonville, leading Cincinnati to a 21-14 lead late in the third quarter. But the Jags stormed back with a pair of TDs, the second of which set up by a Josh Allen interception of a Tyler Boyd pass, to take the lead.

Browning answered with a short TD to even the score 28-28, then commanded a late field goal drive one possession after Lawrence went down and was taken to the locker room. Jaguars backup C.J. Beathard answered with a field goal drive of his own, sending the game to overtime where Bengals kicker Evan McPherson won the game from 48 yards.

The loss drops Jacksonville to 8-4 on the season, while the Bengals improve to 6-6 -- and 1-1 since Burrow was ruled out for the season with an injury to his right wrist.

Browning was 32-of-37 passing for 354 yards and two touchdowns -- one passing, one rushing. Two of those incompletions were drops by his wide receivers.

Brown's 31-yard carry in the third quarter was the team's longest from scrimmage this season.

