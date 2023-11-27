College Football Championships & NFL This Week, Schedule

Get our free mobile app

The majority of the college football season wrapped up this past weekend but looking ahead we still have a great slate of games.

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

Week 14 features the PAC-12 Championship as the Washington Huskies will take on the Oregon Ducks for the 2023 title. Live coverage from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas begins at 6:00 PM Friday on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

BIG 12 CHAMPIONSHIP

Next up, a doubleheader on Saturday. First, the BIG 12 Championship game as #7 Texas will host #20 Oklahoma State. Kickoff is 11:00 AM. The Longhorns will be making their seventh appearance in the Big 12 title game.

We shift to Charlotte, North Carolina for game 2 and the ACC Championship game that features #4 Florida State and #10 Louisville. It's an 8:00 PM kick between the Seminoles and Cardinals.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Moving ahead to the NFL on Sunday, after a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, the Detroit Lions are in New Orleans to face the Saints. Nola is also coming off a loss at Atlanta. The pregame for this week-13 matchup is 11:00 AM here on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

The Pack is back after taking all the turkey legs in Detroit. Jordon Love will throw under the lights at Lambeau Field. At 5-6, the Green Bay Packers are still on the outside looking for that Wild Card position. The Kansas City Chiefs seem to be enjoying their number one position in the AFC West, and improving to 4-1 on the road this season.

The Chiefs vs Packers, Sunday 7:00 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

