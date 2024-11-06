Oregon, Ohio State, Georgia, Miami Top 1st CFP Rankings

Unbeaten Oregon is the No. 1 team in the first rankings released by the College Football Playoff selection committee Tuesday.

The Ducks were followed by Ohio State, Georgia, Miami, and Texas in the top five.

Penn State, Tennessee, Indiana, BYU, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Boise State round out the top 12, which would compete in the newly expanded playoff at season's end.

Because the top four seeds must be conference champions under the new CFP format, Oregon (Big Ten), Georgia (SEC), Miami (ACC), and BYU (Big 12) would receive first-round byes if the initial rankings were used for the 12-team bracket.

The first-round games would look like this: Boise State at Ohio State, Alabama at Texas, Notre Dame at Penn State, and Indiana at Tennessee.

The four first-round games will be played at the home campus of the higher-seeded teams on December 20 and 21. The four quarterfinal games will be staged at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl presented by Prudential, and Allstate Sugar Bowl on December 31 and January 1.

The two semifinal games will take place at the Capital One Orange Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl on January 9 and 10.

The CFP National Championship presented by AT&T is scheduled for January 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Oregon 9-0

2. Ohio St. 7-1

3. Georgia 7-1

4. Miami 9-0

5. Texas 7-1

6. Penn St. 7-1

7. Tennessee 7-1

8. Indiana 9-0

9. BYU 8-0

10. Notre Dame 7-1

11. Alabama 6-2

12. Boise St. 7-1

13. SMU 8-1

14. Texas A&M 7-2

15. LSU 6-2

16. Ole Miss 7-2

17. Iowa St. 7-1

18. Pittsburgh 7-1

19. Kansas St. 7-2

20. Colorado 6-2

21. Washington St. 7-1

22. Louisville 6-3

23. Clemson 6-2

24. Missouri 6-2

25. Army 8-0

