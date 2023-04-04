The Buffalo Bills roster is starting to come into shape as we head into the month of April.

Most of the free agent signings that general manager Brandon Beane will make, have already been made. All that's left is the NFL Draft, barring a trade that may or may not happen between now and draft weekend.

The Bills mainly addressed the offense during free agency, signing the likes of wide receivers Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield, offensive lineman David Edwards and running back Damien Harris.

However, one major free agent signing (that was made on day one of free agency) by the Bills is being called one of the worst of the off-season by Pro Football Network.

They call the signing of offensive lineman Connor McGovern one of the worst free agent signings made thus year by an NFL team.

Their reasoning was that McGovern was a run-blocking liability and his pass protection strength was only a one-year sample size. The money the Bills gave him was not worth the investment, according to Pro Football Network.

Another big name on their list of worst free agent signings was technically a re-signing; quarterback Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, who got $40 million per year from general manager Joe Schoen, who was the former Bills assistant GM.

As for McGovern, the worries are valid but the Bills had to try and do better at guard than Rodger Saffold, who was very bad in 2022 -- the biggest liability on the entire offensive line last season.

