The final construction phase will begin Monday on the three-year project to convert the 41st Street bridge at the Interstate 29 intersection with a Diverging Diamond interchange. Commuters are asked to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the construction area.

The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project began in 2022 and is anticipated to be completed this summer.

As this project comes to a close the South Dakota Department of Transportation Department will focus on finishing touches, site clean-up, and transitioning the intersection into an operational DDI.

Starting Monday, March 18 traffic will shift to one lane in each direction on the south side of 41st Street from Terry Avenue to the east side of the bridge. This will allow crews to work on updates to the north side of the bridge. Once the bridge work has been completed, crews will focus on building the first island near the southbound off-ramp.

The SDDOT has made it easy for you to be informed by tapping into the free text-in service. To subscribe, simply text “41stDDI” to 605-566-4041.

Need the latest updates on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents? Visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

