As one of the largest construction projects in Sioux Falls continues so do the changes in your daily commute. The City of Sioux Falls along with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) began a two-year project last month at west 41st street and Interstate-29.

Currently, the south portion of 41st street is the focus of water main, sanitary sewer, and storm installation from I-29 west to Marion Road.

Beginning Monday, May 9 Marion Road south of the 41st Street intersection will be closed for approximately three weeks. Motorists should utilize Sertoma Avenue or Louise Avenue as alternate routes.

The almost $44 million project includes the widening of 41st street from Marion Road to Shirley Avenue to three lanes. The Diverging Diamond Interchange is meant to ease the current and future traffic flow and safety.

In 2023, construction will be focused on the I29 interchange and east to Shirley Avenue.

