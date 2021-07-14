Corn Palace Stampede in Mitchell Ready to Kick!

There are benchmarks in a South Dakota Summer that many have marked on their calendar for years! For rodeo fans around the region, The Corn Palace Stampede. 2021 marks a huge milestone for the event as well. The Corn Palace Stampede started in 1971 so this year the event will celebrate its 50th year.

Get our free mobile app

Over the years, fans have made it a mid-summer tradition to get their wild and western on with The Corn Palace Stampede. The Corn Palace Stampede is more than just a rodeo, it's an event that the city of Mitchell embraces and is proud to present. From a chili cookoff to the Rodeo Queen Contest to Mutton Bustin' to the parade. The list of all the events can be checked out here!

Over the years, I've met some great friends on the way to The Corn Palace Stampede. I just checked the forecast. The weather can be unmercifully hot but the forecast is for the low 80's for Thursday night's performance. So, load up the family and bring the light jacket and get ready for some rodeo fun!

Thank you for sharing this story with your rodeo-loving friends on Facebook and Twitter!