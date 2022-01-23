The Philadelphia Eagles came out this week and emphatically stated that Jalen Hurts would be their quarterback in 2022.

"Jalen knows where he stands with us," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Wednesday. "He knows he's our quarterback. Jalen knows where he stands with us. I thought he did a great job of getting better throughout the year, as we've talked about, and so there's no secrets there. He knows he's our guy."

But what if the team could land a player like Aaron Rodgers?

Rodgers may have played his last game in Green Bay, and could be playing for a new team in 2022.

Could that new team be the Eagles?

CBSsports.com ranked the possibilities and have the Eagles on the list of teams that Rodgers might consider, coming in at No. 12 on the list.

Jalen Hurts has a lot going for him as a young, developing mobile and ever-poised starter. But general manager Howie Roseman has every reason to explore the market for a superior passer, especially with three first-round picks at his disposal. Rodgers may be a short-term solution for a team preaching patience, but Roseman is notoriously aggressive, and Philly would embrace the idea of pairing such a star QB with new play-makers like DeVonta Smith. The issue is twofold: the Packers wouldn't prefer Rodgers sticking in the NFC, and Rodgers probably wouldn't sign up for more of a rebuilding scenario under a young coach.

As many Eagles fans are aware, the Eagles have plenty of ammo to make a run at Rodgers if they choose. With three, first-round picks, Howie Roseman can certainly pick up the phone and make a call and offer that Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst would have to consider.

Roseman did say they want to get as many talented players as possible and Rodgers would certainly qualify.

"Right now, we are in this mode of trying to build this team and build this team and get as many talented players that we possibly can to compete for championships going forward," Roseman said. "We have a great opportunity to do that this off-season to keep building."

Even with that said, the chances of adding Rodgers still seems very unlikely.

Two other NFC East teams also landed on the list as possible destinations for Rodgers, the New York Giants were ranked No. 11 and the Washington Football Team was ranked No. 7 on the list of potential suitors.

So which team does CBS see Rodgers landing with? The Denver Broncos.