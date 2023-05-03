Counting on Cobb: Veteran WR Expected to Join Rodgers, Jets

When it was first revealed that Aaron Rodgers would like to be traded to the New York Jets, it was subsequently followed with news of a 'wish list' of players the veteran QB would like to come with him to the Big Apple.

Allen Lazard was quickly brought in via free agency, and most recently tackle Billy Turner followed suit.

On Wednesday morning, Pro Football Talk broke the news that veteran wideout Randall Cobb will also reportedly sign with the team:

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Randall Cobb is expected to sign a one-year deal with the AFC East club. Cobb played with Rodgers in Green Bay from 2011 to 2018 and then returned for the last two seasons. He and Rodgers walked off the field together after the final game of the 2022 season, but Wednesday’s news suggests that won’t be the final act of their partnership.

Cobb caught 34 passes for 417 yards and a touchdown last year and has 532 catches for 6,316 yards and 47 touchdowns over 130 total games with the Packers.

Cobb and Rodgers have a long and storied history together, and Rodgers notably requested the Packers trade for the wideout prior to the 2021 season.

It's another sign that Rodgers has a good deal of say in what goes on offensively in New York this year and perhaps beyond, and we'll just have to take a seat, grab some popcorn and see how it all plays out.

