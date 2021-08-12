COVID-19 Protocols for Fans Attending Minnesota Vikings Games

Heading to a Minnesota Vikings game this preseason or regular season? The team along with U.S. Bank Stadium has published its health and safety protocols in regards to COVID-19.

With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading around the country, different stadiums have updated policies in regards to fan attendance for this upcoming season. With Vikings fans returning to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since the start of the pandemic, there are some policies to keep in mind.

Proof of vaccination will not be required to attend Vikings games at U.S. Bank Stadium. Fans are asked to stay home if they have tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days before the event. Those that are experiencing symptoms are also asked to stay home.

Masks are currently recommended in indoor settings by the CDC. U.S. Bank Stadium is an indoor stadium, but the stadium will not mandate fans to wear a mask during the course of a game. It is highly recommended that fans do, however.

With attendance back to 100%, those that attend a game this year will feel a good sense of normalcy. The only major change within the stadium that will affect fans is that concession stands are now cashless. All purchases within the stadium are to be done by credit or debit card. The Vikings and U.S. Bank Stadium also recommend using contactless options such as Apple Pay.

More information regarding all of the COVID-19 protocols can be found through the Minnesota Vikings. This information is subject to change as cases increase or decrease throughout the season.

Minnesota opens the preseason on Saturday (August 14) at home hosting the Denver Broncos. The team will then host Indianapolis on August 21 before heading on the road to Kansas City to close out the preseason. The first regular-season game at U.S. Bank Stadium this season will be played on September 26 against Seattle.