Coyotes on the Come Up: South Dakota Soars in Latest Ranks
Another weekend has come and gone, and USD fans celebrated another big win, this time over ranked Youngstown State to move the team to 5-1 on the season.
USD entered last week as the 10th ranked team in the latest Stats Perform FCS Poll, and now have moved even higher.
Garnering over 1,000 total points in this week's poll, the Yotes have moved up to #6 overall.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the entirety of the poll, with rival South Dakota State still remaining the team to beat at 6-0 on the season:
1
|South Dakota State (56)
|6-0
|1,400
|1
|2
|Montana State
|5-1
|1,342
|2
|3
|Sacramento State
|5-1
|1,203
|3
|4
|Furman
|5-1
|1,195
|4
|5
|UIW
|5-1
|1,023
|7
|6
|South Dakota
|5-1
|1,002
|10
|7
|Delaware
|5-1
|985
|8
|8
|Western Carolina
|5-1
|981
|9
|9
|Montana
|6-1
|978
|16
|10
|Idaho
|5-2
|946
|3
|11
|North Dakota
|4-2
|930
|15
|12
|Southern Illinois
|5-1
|725
|13
|13
|William & Mary
|4-2
|687
|11
|14
|North Dakota State
|4-2
|673
|6
|15
|Holy Cross
|4-2
|653
|12
|16
|North Carolina Central
|5-1
|607
|14
|17
|UT Martin
|5-1
|504
|17
|18
|Harvard
|5-0
|446
|19
|19
|Florida A&M
|5-1
|403
|18
|20
|Central Arkansas
|5-2
|373
|20
|21
|Chattanooga
|5-2
|268
|25
|22
|Villanova
|5-2
|229
|NR
|23
|UC Davis
|4-2
|136
|NR
|24
|Austin Peay
|4-2
|125
|NR
|25
|Youngstown State
|3-3
|108
|23
USD takes on Indiana State on the road on Saturday, while SDSU hits the road as well to take on Southern Illinois.
Source: Stats Perform FCS Poll - NCAA
10 Wealthiest Cities in South Dakota
Where are the wealthiest communities in the state? Well, according to a recent study by Homesnacks, the top spot is located right here in the Sioux Empire.
See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS]
I was in Canton, SD, and I happened upon a new mural.
It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!
A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!
I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!
So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals.
Did I miss one? Let me know!
Gallery Credit: Natasha