Coyotes on the Come Up: South Dakota Soars in Latest Ranks

Another weekend has come and gone, and USD fans celebrated another big win, this time over ranked Youngstown State to move the team to 5-1 on the season.

USD entered last week as the 10th ranked team in the latest Stats Perform FCS Poll, and now have moved even higher.

Garnering over 1,000 total points in this week's poll, the Yotes have moved up to #6 overall.

Here is the entirety of the poll, with rival South Dakota State still remaining the team to beat at 6-0 on the season:

1

South Dakota State (56)6-01,4001
2Montana State5-11,3422
3Sacramento State5-11,2033
4Furman5-11,1954
5UIW5-11,0237
6South Dakota5-11,00210
7Delaware5-19858
8Western Carolina5-19819
9Montana6-197816
10Idaho5-29463
11North Dakota4-293015
12Southern Illinois5-172513
13William & Mary4-268711
14North Dakota State4-26736
15Holy Cross4-265312
16North Carolina Central5-160714
17UT Martin5-150417
18Harvard5-044619
19Florida A&M5-140318
20Central Arkansas5-237320
21Chattanooga5-226825
22Villanova5-2229NR
23UC Davis4-2136NR
24Austin Peay4-2125NR
25Youngstown State3-310823
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots):Northern Iowa 23Illinois State 11

USD takes on Indiana State on the road on Saturday, while SDSU hits the road as well to take on Southern Illinois.

Source: Stats Perform FCS Poll - NCAA

