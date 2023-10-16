Coyotes on the Come Up: South Dakota Soars in Latest Ranks

Another weekend has come and gone, and USD fans celebrated another big win, this time over ranked Youngstown State to move the team to 5-1 on the season.

USD entered last week as the 10th ranked team in the latest Stats Perform FCS Poll, and now have moved even higher.

Garnering over 1,000 total points in this week's poll, the Yotes have moved up to #6 overall.

Here is the entirety of the poll, with rival South Dakota State still remaining the team to beat at 6-0 on the season:

1 South Dakota State (56) 6-0 1,400 1 2 Montana State 5-1 1,342 2 3 Sacramento State 5-1 1,203 3 4 Furman 5-1 1,195 4 5 UIW 5-1 1,023 7 6 South Dakota 5-1 1,002 10 7 Delaware 5-1 985 8 8 Western Carolina 5-1 981 9 9 Montana 6-1 978 16 10 Idaho 5-2 946 3 11 North Dakota 4-2 930 15 12 Southern Illinois 5-1 725 13 13 William & Mary 4-2 687 11 14 North Dakota State 4-2 673 6 15 Holy Cross 4-2 653 12 16 North Carolina Central 5-1 607 14 17 UT Martin 5-1 504 17 18 Harvard 5-0 446 19 19 Florida A&M 5-1 403 18 20 Central Arkansas 5-2 373 20 21 Chattanooga 5-2 268 25 22 Villanova 5-2 229 NR 23 UC Davis 4-2 136 NR 24 Austin Peay 4-2 125 NR 25 Youngstown State 3-3 108 23

USD takes on Indiana State on the road on Saturday, while SDSU hits the road as well to take on Southern Illinois.

Source: Stats Perform FCS Poll - NCAA

