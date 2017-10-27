Staying in town this weekend will be a win-win for college football fans.

Saturday Number 14 University of Sioux Falls Football will host city rival Augustana University in the Key to the City game at Bob Young Field.

The Vikings enter the contest with a 3-5 mark after dropping a heart breaker at home last week to Upper Iowa.

The Cougars have won two-straight games and face a critical stretch in the season as they try to reach the NCAA DII playoffs for the third straight year.

Saturday's game will be the sixth "Key to the City" match-up as Sioux Falls leads the series, 4-1 and will look to win the second straight rivalry game. USF won the initial three games in the series before losing in 2015 and rebounding with a 35-20 victory at Kirkeby-Over Stadium a year ago.