Cure Kids Cancer: Dylan Bourassa

Never once did Dylan’s parents think he had cancer. But when he was just 13 years old, Dylan was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a form of bone cancer. He endured 10 months of treatment, and then a CT scan revealed the cancer had spread to his lungs.

Dylan made the decision to amputate his leg just below the knee. He is now done with treatment, and receives scans to make sure everything remains normal. Their family is optimistic for Dylan's future and is so grateful for the care they received at the Caste of Care.