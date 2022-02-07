Valentine's Day is less than a week away, and if you're still searching for that perfect gift for that special or not so special someone in your life, get a load of this unique gift idea.

The Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium is giving the people of the Sioux Empire a chance to showcase the Cutie or the Cootie in their lives.

Here's how it works, if you have someone in your life that is making your heart flutter at the moment, or maybe a person that is currently making your skin crawl by giving love a bad name, you can either name a butterfly or a cockroach after that person for Valentine's Day.

Cutie or Cootie gift idea Courtesy of Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium loading...

All you need to do is simply make a $20.00 donation to the Butterfly House and Aquarium to help them continue their ability to teach about the important but often overlooked animals and insects like butterflies and cockroaches.

When you make your $20.00 donation, here's what you'll get:

The satisfaction of naming a cockroach after the disgusting "love bug" in your life right now, or the romantic gesture of naming a cute little butterfly after the one you love.

You will also get a picture of your cutie or cootie.

The name of your butterfly or roach displayed on the wall at the Butterfly House and Aquarium. (Note the name must be approved by their staff, prior to it going up on their wall.)

A take-home memento to help commemorate your cutie or cootie.

And for an additional $20.00 donation, you will also receive a video of a cockroach feeding or a custom butterfly release video.

A cockroach feeding!! Do you get the feeling Cupid may not have been too kind on occasion to the person at the Butterfly House and Aquarium that came up with that idea? Yikes!

Wherever you stand this Valentine's Day, here's your chance to show your love or disdain for that special or not-so-special someone that currently bugs you.

Get all the information you need to make a donation to the Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium here.

Source: Sioux Falls Butterfly House and Aquarium

