Here's something I'll bet you didn't know. The average life expectancy of a cow is 15 to 20 years. It's not something that comes up around the water cooler every week.

As you would expect beef cattle that are produced for consumers have a much shorter life span.

WHAT IS HER NAME

There is one particular cow that has gained worldwide recognition. Her name is Nor-Bert Colby Connie. A 14-year-old Holstein cow who resides at Nor-Bert Farm near Bremen, Indiana.

WORLD RECORD

She's an amazing pumper. According to AGRI-VIEW, Connie has pumped out a record 486,300 pounds of milk. With impressive milk-quality components of a lifetime record of 27,062 pounds of fat and 17,737 pounds of protein through her latest completed lactation.

Connie is quite the competitor. Her new title squashed the previous record held by Chrome-View Charles 3044 who totaled 478,200 pounds of lifetime milk.

CONNIE'S DAILY ROUTINE

Day after day Connie lives a life of luxury on the multigenerational Nor-Bert Farm. She's a loner and prefers doing her own thing.

