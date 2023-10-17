Dallas Cowboys Get Must Road-Win Against Los Angeles Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It's only mid-October, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knew Monday was important for the psyche of his team, calling it "a must-win." Mission accomplished with a 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.
"It's early in the season but 4-2 or 3-3, it's a huge difference. Yeah, it just is," Prescott said. "Yeah ... it's early in the season. I've been in a 3-5 season that we turned around and went on a win streak and won the division ... but 4-2, second road win of the year, against a great team, against a great offense, great defense."
The fallout from Dallas' Week 5 blowout loss -- 42-10 -- against the San Francisco 49ers brought questions about the entire team, from Prescott's effectiveness to head coach Mike McCarthy's playcalling to the ability of a defense that was shredded.
"Anytime I get an opportunity in the game, I'm waiting for them," Parsons said. "I feel like that's my moment. That's what my teammates are looking for me the most. It feels good to come up big for them."
It allowed Prescott to twice, take a knee to seal the win in a close game.
