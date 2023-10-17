Dallas Cowboys Get Must Road-Win Against Los Angeles Chargers

Get our free mobile app

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It's only mid-October, but Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knew Monday was important for the psyche of his team, calling it "a must-win." Mission accomplished with a 20-17 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's early in the season but 4-2 or 3-3, it's a huge difference. Yeah, it just is," Prescott said. "Yeah ... it's early in the season. I've been in a 3-5 season that we turned around and went on a win streak and won the division ... but 4-2, second road win of the year, against a great team, against a great offense, great defense."

The fallout from Dallas' Week 5 blowout loss -- 42-10 -- against the San Francisco 49ers brought questions about the entire team, from Prescott's effectiveness to head coach Mike McCarthy's playcalling to the ability of a defense that was shredded.

Last year, the Cowboys were 4-2 after six games en route to a second straight 12-5 finish that qualified them for the playoffs. Since 2000, the Cowboys have started 4-2 or better nine times and made the playoffs seven times, including their last five. When they have been 3-3 after six games since 2000, they have missed the postseason six of eight times. The Cowboys converted three third-down opportunities on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter, although Prescott lamented a missed touchdown pass to running back Tony Pollard before Brandon Aubrey's 39-yard field goal gave Dallas a 20-17 lead with 2:19 to play. A defense that had not sacked Justin Herbert or forced a turnover in the first nine possessions was finally able to get him on the ground (Parsons) and pick him off (Stephon Gilmore) to secure the win.

"Anytime I get an opportunity in the game, I'm waiting for them," Parsons said. "I feel like that's my moment. That's what my teammates are looking for me the most. It feels good to come up big for them."

It allowed Prescott to twice, take a knee to seal the win in a close game.

