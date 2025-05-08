Done Deal: SDSU’s Goedert Remains in Philly on Reworked Deal

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles and tight end Dallas Goedert have agreed to a reworked contract that will keep him in Philadelphia for the 2025 season, a league source confirmed.

Goedert, 30, was entering the last year of a four-year deal that paid him north of $14 million per season. His new deal will pay him $10 million this season, with the chance to earn $1 million more via incentives, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday.

Goedert was the subject of trade talks this offseason and did draw interest, a source said, but the two sides were able to figure out the finances to stay together.

The Eagles have been more cash-conscious this offseason after handing out a number of large contracts in recent years to stars like quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson, among others.

This offseason, they let free agent defensive linemen Milton Willians and Josh Sweat leave in free agency, released cornerback Darius Slay Jr. and traded starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.

Goedert understood the budget concerns and was ultimately amenable to a reworked deal to stay in Philly, a source said.

"Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us," general manager Howie Roseman said earlier this offseason. "We have a tremendous respect for him in both those regards as a player and a person."

A second-round pick in 2018 out of South Dakota State, Goedert has started 76 games for the Eagles, compiling 349 catches for 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had 42 catches for 496 yards and two scores in 10 games during the regular season in 2024 and led the team in receptions (17) and receiving yards (215) during their Super Bowl run in the postseason.

Injuries have kept him from reaching his full potential in Philadelphia. He has missed three or more games in each of the past three seasons.

The news of Goedert's reworked contract was first reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer.