DANGER: Wild Plant Growing In Minnesota and Iowa Could Kill You!

Poison Hemlock Minnesota and Iowa-Getty Thinkstock

If you see this plant growing in Minnesota or Iowa make sure you, your pets, and your livestock leave it alone. It could kill you.

It may look like just another flowering weed growing in your yard, field, or garden.

But Poison Hemlock could kill you, your pets, and your livestock.

Poison Hemlock-Getty Thinkstock
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Poison Hemlock was introduced to North America in the 1800s as a garden plant.

It can be found along streams and roadsides, and in wet areas, fields, and disturbed habitats. This plant is highly poisonous.

Poison Hemlock-Getty Thinkstock
Do not ingest any parts of the plant as it is poisonous to humans and livestock.

Poison Hemlock has a bouquet cluster of white flowers that form at the top of the tallish plant. Below the flower cluster, you will notice fern-like leaves.

Poison Hemlock looks very similar to Wild Carrot, Elderberry, Cow Parsnip, and Water Hemlock.

Poison Hemlock-Getty Thinkstock
Le Sueur County News points out that when identifying poison hemlock you should look for three things …

  1. purple splotches on the stem
  2. ferny/lacy leaves that look like a carrot’s
  3. and a hairless stem.
Poison Hemlock-Getty Thinkstock
All the lookalikes will lack one or more of these. All parts of poison hemlock are dangerous if ingested, and the sap can also cause blisters. Yikes!

