Davante Adams Doesn’t Rule Out a 2025 Return to Packers

When Davante Adams departed the Green Bay Packers organization via trade following the 2021 season, it felt like the door remained open for a potential return some day.

Whether that return is on the playing field, or an opportunity to retire as a Packer down the road remains to be seen. What also remains to be seen is if Davante would be open to a return if he should become available in the near future.

Adams was chatting with Kay Adams on Friday, and she not so slyly brought up that possibility.

That sounds like a man who would be open to a return, and the Packers could certainly use him. In his absence, no single receiver has come even close to asserting themselves as the clear cut #1 in the offense.

Despite his advanced age (32), Adams could easily slot in as next year's #1 if the stars should align for a reunion. Would the Packers be willing? It takes two to tango:

Since leaving the Packers, though, Adams’ career hasn’t panned out quite like he probably had hoped. The Raiders struggled, despite Adams still playing at a high level, and he was eventually traded to the New York Jets last season to reunite him with another former Green Bay star, Aaron Rodgers. After finishing 5-12 on the year, it’s clear the Jets’ experiment did not work, though. Now, Adams will command a $35.6 million base salary in 2025, a number New York is unlikely to pay. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Adams become a cap casualty, which would allow him to hit free agency for the first time in his career.

As with just about every offseason topic, we'll just have to wait and see.

Sources: Acme Packing Company and Up and Adams Show Twitter

