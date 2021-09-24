Dave and Busters Officially Resumes Construction in Sioux Falls

The long wait for Sioux Falls is apparently over as one of the most anticipated restaurants in the cities history is moving forward with construction.

Dave and Busters has announced that they have officially resumed construction on their Sioux Falls location.

The new Dave and Busters will be located in the Lake Lorraine area and will be a huge addition to the Sioux Empire.

Originally Dave and Busters along with the co-developers Van Buskirk Companies intended to open in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, construction was paused.

There was a lot of speculation about when they would resume construction and now they are hoping for a early 2022 completion and open.

Dave and Busters has been a long desired restaurant by many in the area and the city of Sioux Falls wont have to wait much longer for it to come to fruition.

On Friday in their press release, Pete Thornfield, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Dave & Buster’s also raved about the resumption of construction and the future opportunity in Sioux Falls, “Dave & Buster’s is extremely excited about its Sioux Falls location and becoming a part of the great Sioux Falls community”.

For more information on Dave and Busters and news surrounding the company, you can visit their website.