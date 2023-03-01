Deadline Approaching to Remove Fish Houses from Minnesota Lakes

Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota DNR is reminding anglers about an approaching deadline to remove permanent fish houses from the state’s lakes.

The DNR says owners of fish houses that are on lakes after the deadline can be cited. Conservation officers also have the authority to confiscate, remove or destroy an ice shack left on lakes after the deadline.

Anglers have until 11:59 p.m. on March 6 to remove ice shacks from lakes in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota. The DNR defines the state’s southern two thirds as lakes south of highways 2, 200, 24 and 10.

Officials say county sheriff’s on some southern Minnesota lakes may prohibit vehicles from driving on the lakes if the ice is deemed unsafe. The DNR is also reminding anglers to ensure the area around the ice shack is free of garbage and other items that pollute the state’s lakes.

The deadline to remove ice houses in the northern portion of the state is March 20. The deadlines to remove ice shacks from waters that straddle Minnesota’s border with other states have passed with the exception of the March 31 deadline for lakes on the Minnesota-Canadian border.