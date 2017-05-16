Denny Sanford Premier Center Nominated for Academy of Country Music Award

The Denny Sanford Premier Center is at it again as it has been nominated once again for an award for their tremendous efforts and accommodations.

The Academy of Country Music has released their list of nominations for their Industry Award nominees for the 52nd ACM awards.

The Premier Center in Sioux Falls has found its way to the list of nominees.

The Premier Center is one of five finalists for medium capacity Venue of the Year. The other nominees in that category are:

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion at Meadowbrook - Gilford, NH

Ford Center - Evansville, IN

Huntington Center - Toledo, OH

Red Rocks Amphitheater - Morrison, CO

The 11th annual ACM Honors is where the industry awards, studio recording awards and special award winners are announced and will take place on August 23rd at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

It is no surprise people are paying attention to the Premier Center as it is run by some of the best people in the business. Terry Torkildson, Chris Semrau, Jeff Gortmaker, Carmen Giles, Rick Huffman and so many more make the experience for the artists and the fans world class.

The country music scene at the Premier Center has been the driving force for a lot of the entertainment with huge crowds for most all country shows. Plus there have been multiple country artists who have returned for a second show because of the success the first time around.