Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix QB Strong In Win Over Green Bay Packers

DENVER -- — Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton isn't ready to name rookie quarterback Bo Nix his starter just yet. It sure seems it's just a matter of time, though.

“Well listen, he's played well. I'm not announcing any starting quarterback tonight," Payton said after Nix made another strong case for the gig when he led Denver to scores on both of his drives in his first NFL start, a 27-2 win over the Green Bay Packers backups on Sunday night.

Nix, the former Oregon star and the sixth QB selected in the 2024 NFL draft has now led Denver to scores on six of his seven drives in the preseason.

Nix threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tim Patrick, whose trip to the end zone was his first in 974 days as he missed the last two seasons with leg injuries. Nix also had a 14-yard strike to Javonte Williams that was overturned on review as he was ruled just past the line of scrimmage when he threw. Denver (2-0) got touchdowns from all three QBs and settled for the first of Wil Lutz’s two field goals instead.

Nix finished 8 of 9 for 90 yards and a stellar 140.7 passer rating. Patrick caught four passes for 30 yards, none bigger than his TD, his first since Dec. 19, 2021.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur wasn't happy with the déjà vu Sunday when he sat 31 players, including all his regular starters.

“It was a good lesson for our guys in terms of it doesn’t matter who’s out there, if you don’t put your best foot forward every time you go out on that field, these things can happen to you.”

The Packers will host the Ravens on Saturday, the final preseason game.

The season opener will take Green Bay out of the country to Sao Paulo to face Philadelphia on Friday, September 6.