Broncos Releasing Star Safety Justin Simmons

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos continued their extensive foundational offseason makeover Thursday, as they informed safety Justin Simmons he will be released.

Simmons, who was the Broncos' third-round pick in the 2016 draft, was the team's longest-tenured player. And Simmons, who was also one of the most active players in the community in his tenure, was often the public face of the locker room, in good times and bad, during the current eight-year playoff drought.

"Justin Simmons' impact as a Denver Bronco extends far beyond his exceptional play during eight seasons with our organization,"

The Broncos, who announced Monday they will release quarterback Russell Wilson, are in a salary cap bind. Wilson's release will put a record $85 million dead money charge on the Broncos' books over the next two seasons.

Simmons, 30, was scheduled to have the fourth-highest salary cap charge for the 2024 season -- $18.25 million. His release would add another $3.75 million in dead money for the Broncos but will save the team $14.5 million against the salary cap overall.

Simmons was in the team's first draft class after the Super Bowl 50 victory to close out the 2015 season, which also is the Broncos' most recent postseason game.

Since entering the league in 2016, Simmons' 30 interceptions are more than any other player's.