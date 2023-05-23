Longest Tenured Denver Bronco Officially Released Tuesday

The last of a dying breed. Having been the longest tenured player on the Denver Broncos and the only holdover from the 2015 Super Bowl winning team, one player received some tough news on Tuesday.

Brandon McManus, who has been the kicker in Denver since the 2014 season, was officially informed of his release today by the team.

McManus was the lone holdover from the 2015 Super Bowl team.

Since that season, the Denver Broncos have yet to reappear in the playoffs.

It's a new time and a new regime this season in Denver, as Head Coach Sean Payton has arrived and continues to shake up the roster and the dogma in Denver.

Here's the official tweet from Brandon McManus today:

McManus will go down as one of the best to ever play his position with the Broncos, and leaves the team as the second leading scorer in the history of the franchise.

Source: Brandon McManus Twitter