ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Case Keenum said he'll be back directing Denver's offense Thursday after missing Wednesday's workout with a sore knee.

Although Keenum has thrown four interceptions already after getting picked off just seven times last year in Minnesota, he's led the Broncos to their sixth straight 2-0 start with a pair of fourth-quarter comebacks.

But he can't remember tweaking his knee in Denver's 20-19 win over Oakland on Sunday.

"I couldn't tell you. I just woke up sore. Ran it a few times there. A few hits in the pocket. But a tough defense. They came after us," Keenum said. "And a lot of guys were sore, but it was a good sore after that game."

Keenum was hit five times in the pocket, sacked once, and ran three times for 16 yards, including a 1-yard TD in the fourth quarter, the fourth of his six-year NFL career.

Keenum has never been known as a running threat although he did rush 40 times for 160 yards and a score in leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC championship game last year.