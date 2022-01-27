Denver Broncos to Hire Nathaniel Hackett As Head Coach

The Denver Broncos are hiring Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be the team's new head coach, sources confirmed to ESPN on Thursday.

Hackett, who has worked with quarterbacks at all phases on the developmental curve, was scheduled to interview with the Jaguars on Thursday, but the Broncos stepped in Wednesday night to get a deal done to prevent him from going to Jacksonville, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It will be Hackett's first time as a head coach, and he becomes the team's fourth different coach since the start of the 2016 season. He replaces Vic Fangio, who was fired this month after going 7-10 this season -- the team's fifth consecutive losing season.

NFL Network first reported the news.

Of all the offensive assistants interviewed by the Broncos, Hackett had the deepest résumé as a former play-caller for both Buffalo and Jacksonville before his time with the Packers.