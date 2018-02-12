Make it two in a row for West Central's Derick Peters as he's been named Gatorade South Dakota Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Peters, who won the award last season, had another spectacular season that included another first place finish at the Class A state tournament. His championship run was almost one minute faster than any other competitor.

The future University of Wisconsin runner had a second place finish at the Nike Cross Nationals Heartland Regional in Sioux Falls this past November. That qualified him for the Nike Cross Nationals race in which he finished 26th overall.

Gatorade makes their selections for player of the year in each high school sport based on the season, academics, and also character. Peters has a 4.06 GPA and volunteers as a youth soccer official.