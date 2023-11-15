Deshaun Watson Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a fracture in his throwing shoulder, sidelining their franchise quarterback once again.


According to a team statement Wednesday, an MRI performed Monday revealed that Watson had a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his right shoulder. Team doctors determined that Watson needed immediate surgery to avoid further structural damage. Watson, who will be placed on injured reserve, is expected to be back for the start of the 2024 season.

 

General manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday that Watson's fracture was unrelated to the rotator cuff strain that forced Watson to miss four games earlier this season.

"We are very disappointed and devastated for Deshaun, especially given all that he has battled and gone through medically this season," Berry said. "We look at this as an incredible challenge and opportunity for our organization."

Berry said there was a "pretty clear medical recommendation" for Watson to have surgery, as the injury could have been made worse by trying to continue throwing passes.

Watson had returned two weeks ago against the Arizona Cardinals. On Sunday, he played arguably his best game in a Browns uniform, leading Cleveland on a game-winning field goal drive to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 33-31.

According to the Browns, Watson suffered the shoulder fracture during the first half against the Ravens, though he finished the game before telling the team's medical staff about shoulder discomfort that led to the MRI. Another MRI also found that Watson suffered a left high ankle sprain during the contest.

