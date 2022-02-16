Deshaun Watson’s Short List Includes the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have made a lot of changes to their organization since missing the playoffs in the 2021 season.

That has included a new GM, a new head coach and if one disgruntled QB has it his way, a new signal caller would be on the horizon as well.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has the Minnesota Vikings as one of the two teams he'd prefer to be traded to.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Watson has narrowed down his list to the Minnesota Vikings and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as his desired locations.

Now this topic of course comes with the baggage that Watson brings along with him as he is currently ingulfed in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Watson sat our the entire 2021 season as the Houston Texans paid him but sidelined him amid the allegations and Watson's desire to be traded.

Moving forward it is going to be very interesting to see how Watson's legal troubles accompany the interest from teams throughout the National Football League.

The Vikings on the other hand would have to be interested as well in trading for a QB with all kinds of talent, but all kinds of legal baggage.

Furthermore, with their new head coach working with Kirk Cousins in Washington in 2017, if he has any desire to start anew with Watson over Cousins.

Time will tell, but one thing is clear, this will be a talking point until one of the parties puts the story to rest.

