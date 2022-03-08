Despite Vitriol, MLB Owners, Locked-out Players Closing Gap

Elsa, Gety Images

NEW YORK (AP) — For all the vitriol, Major League Baseball owners and players have closed the gap in recent weeks and are negotiating on similar frameworks for a new collective bargaining agreement. With the lockout in its 96th day, the sides remained apart to various degrees on three of the most significant items: the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salary. Openers on March 31 were among 91 games already canceled, and Commissioner Rob Manfred appeared to be on the verge of calling off more.

