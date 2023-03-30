Play ball! The 2023 Major League Baseball season begins today with the Minnesota Twins leading off in a much warmer climate than Target Field.

An off-season highlight was the drama surrounding the re-signing of star shortstop Carlos Correa. Minnesota will have familiar faces in the lineup including the switch-hitting Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler, Nick Gordon, and hopefully a healthy Byron Buxton.

The Twins open against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Thursday, with an open day Friday followed by games Saturday and Sunday.

Minnesota wrapped the Grapefruit League Spring Season going 14-15. Kansas City (19-13) finished second behind LA Angels.

Taking the mound for the season opener skipper Rocco Baldelli will send Pablo Lopez against Zack Greinke. The first pitch is 3:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.

Lopez was acquired in exchange for Luis Arraez as part of an off-season trade.

Fans will notice a much quicker pace of the game this season with the Pitch Timer rule. But, why did the bases get larger?

The Twins will follow this series by heading to Florida to face the Marlins before the season Home Opener against World Champions Houston Astros on Thursday, April 6.