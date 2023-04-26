Minnesota Twins Win Yankees Series, Joe Ryan First 5-Game Winner

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch their first season series against the Yankees since 2001.

Ryan (5-0) joined Jerry Koosman in 1979 as the only Twins pitchers to win their first five starts since the franchise moved to Minnesota for the 1961 season.

Ryan allowed two runs — one earned — and seven hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks.

The Twins have won four of six games against the Yankees this year heading into their last meeting on Wednesday, the best record for Minnesota against New York since going 4-2 in 2001.

“Twenty-two years? I was 6,” Buxton said when told 2001 was the last time the Twins won the season series against New York. “This one felt extra good after hearing that then."

Minnesota and New York each had eight hits but the Twins had seven extra-base hits — five doubles and two homers — and the Yankees had none.

New York has lost three straight for the first time this season and four of five.

Jorge Polanco added a pair of hits and has hit safely in all five games since being activated from the injured list.

Minnesota has won nine straight games started by Ryan.

Early game Wednesday as RHP Domingo Germán (1-2, 4.50 ERA) starts for New York and Kenta Maeda (0-3, 4.15) for Minnesota.

The first pitch is 12:10 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.