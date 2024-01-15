Jared Goff Leads Detroit Lions in Revenge Win Over Rams

Get our free mobile app

DETROIT -- Led by quarterback Jared Goff, the Detroit Lions nabbed their first home playoff win since 1991 with a 24-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field.

Sunday's wild-card round win came at the expense of former Lions (now Rams) QB Matthew Stafford in his return to Detroit. Both teams came out firing in the first half with the Lions carrying a 21-17 lead into halftime.

The Lions entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of the "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round next weekend.

Stafford completed 25 of 36 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 120.9 in a game the Rams never led.

The Rams were held without a touchdown in three red zone trips against the Lions, going 0-for in the red zone in a game for the first time this season.

Goff threw for 277 yards on 22-for-27 passing with a touchdown and no interceptions while becoming just the fourth Lions QB since 1950 to win a playoff game, joining Bobby Layne (three), Tobin Rote (two) and Erik Kramer (one).

With the win, the Lions are now guaranteed to host the Eagles or Buccaneers in the next round, marking the first time in franchise history they've hosted multiple playoff games in a single postseason.

