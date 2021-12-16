Devonte’ Graham Nails 61-Foot Buzzer-Beater [VIDEO]

As Devonte' Graham sat in the New Orleans Pelicans' locker room after Wednesday night's game, an Oklahoma City Thunder staffer walked in with a gift: the game ball from Graham's wild buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

"One of the guys from the Thunder walked in with the ball and said, 'This is my Christmas present to you,'" a smiling Graham recalled. "I guessed they figured out which one it was. I appreciate them for that."

Graham hit a 61-foot shot as time expired to lift the Pelicans to a wild 113-110 win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

"When I saw it released from Devonte's hands, I just said, 'Lord, please.' And he delivered," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. "It was a crazy ending to an up-and-down game. Both teams fought and battled. I'm glad that we're on the winning side of it. Great way to end a road trip."

Graham's shot was the longest game-winning buzzer-beater in the past 25 years, according to ESPN Stats and Information research, besting a 50-footer by Tyreke Evans for Memphis in 2010.