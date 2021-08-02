Pelicans Add Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple on First Night of Free Agency

On the opening night of free agency, the New Orleans Pelicans fanbase had high hopes.

Would prized target Kyle Lowry agree to terms? A homecoming for Chris Paul to bookend his career in New Orleans? Perhaps veteran All-Star Mike Conley will be the shot in the arm the franchise needs.

As it turns out, an older All-Star point guard is not joining the Pelicans at this time, and Lonzo Ball is heading to the Chicago Bulls.

New Orleans sacrificed a 2022 lottery-protected 1st round draft pick to acquire 26-year old point guard Devonte' Graham from the Charlotte Hornets, via a sign-and-trade.

Graham spent his first 3 seasons in Charlotte, who drafted him 34th overall in the 2nd round of the 2018 draft out of Kansas.

Giving up a 1st round pick, albeit lottery-protected, is surprising when it happens in a sign-and-trade for a restricted free agent.

The other New Orleans acquisition is Baton Rouge native Garrett Temple.

Temple, 35, has played over 10 years in the NBA, played overseas, and spent time early in his career in the G-League.

He started 25 games last season with the Bulls. The veteran guard has been lauded for his leadership.

What's the next move for Pelicans President of Basketball Operations David Griffin?

It's early in the free agency period, but that's when most of the heavy lifting takes place.

Griff needs to find a way to add more weight in the coming days.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

2021 NBA All-Stars

Top 10 NFL Players in Merchandise Sales