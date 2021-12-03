Memphis Grizzlies Set NBA Record Scoring 152 Points
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The game was long decided and the Memphis starters were relegated to cheerleaders on the bench when John Konchar got a steal and headed to the basket.
His right-handed dunk gave the Grizzlies a 145-67 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:02 left and a new franchise record for points in a game. That 78-point advantage was Memphis' biggest lead on Thursday night, but by the time it was over the Grizzlies were still 73 points ahead.
Their 152-79 win over the Thunder shattered the NBA record for the largest margin of victory.
"At that moment, I didn't know it was a franchise record,'' Konchar said. "I just kind of saw the lane, and I dunked it. But it's awesome.''
The 73-point margin easily topped the previous mark, which was Cleveland's 68-point win over Miami. The Cavaliers topped the Heat 148-80 on Dec. 17, 1991.
The Thunder flirted with being on the wrong end of the record last season, trailing Indiana by 67 points on May 1 before rallying -- such as it was -- to lose by merely 57 points, 152-95.
This was worse. Historically worse.
