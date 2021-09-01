Did You Know Brookings Has An Axe Throwing Facility?

The popularity of axe throwing seems to have taken the country by storm for a semi-competitive game to play with friends.

And with this trend, axe throwing venues such as Woody's Axe Throwing in Brookings, SD has opened up to try and help meet the demand.

"Woodys Axe Throwing is the newest attraction in Wilbert Court. The popular game is open to guests of all ages. It’s great for networking events, birthday parties, team building, and bachelor parties just to name a few. Woodys Axe Throwing also offers cold brews, pizza, and popcorn"-Visit Brookings.

Now that the South Dakota State University campus is back in full swing, Woody's is even offering a college night on Wednesdays for 20% off both beer and axe throwing.

However, it's important to know that Woody's Axe Throwing asks participants to wear closed-toed shoes in order to throw the axes, those who don't wear such shoes will not be allowed to participating in axe throwing.

Wannabe axe throwers at Woody's can throw axes for an hourly rate of $21.95 per person; two hours of throwing will cost $34.95 per person.

Reservations for how many people will be throwing in your party and other information can all be completed online before your group even enters the facility.

Waivers can also be found online and can be filled out by your party so when everyone gets there the axe throwing party can begin as soon as possible.

Source: Woody's Axe Throwing and Visit Brookings

