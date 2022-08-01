Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?

Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?

What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?

Happy Joe's Taco Pizza via Facebook

You get the delicious Taco Pizza! It's hard to believe that Taco Pizza was not invented until 1972.

And did you know the Taco Pizza was invented by “Happy Joe” Witty at Happy Joe's Pizza in Davenport, Iowa?

Happy Joe's Pizza Iowa-Google Maps

As the story goes...After refusing to allow a franchisee to add tacos to their menu, Happy Joe's owner Joe Whitty decided to make something better than tacos.

Whitty claimed that the taco pizza was created in the early 70s when he topped his pizza with taco chips, lettuce, and tomatoes. Brilliant!

Sadly the world lost Happy Joe Whitty in 2019 at the age of 82.

But thankfully we can enjoy his inspirational invention at any of the 45 Happy Joe's locations.

Happy Joe's Davenport Iowa-Google Earth

22 of those Happy Joe's locations are in the state of Iowa.

But you can have a delicious Happy Joe's shipped about anywhere in the United States via Gold Belly.

Man am I hungry now!