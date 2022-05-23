Did You Know You Can Sleep At The Sioux Falls Zoo?

Going to a sleepover was always a big deal when you were a kid. It was a chance to get away from your parents for one night and to spend some time with your friends. Believe it or not, adults still have sleepovers, but they get a little wild...especially when bears and monkeys are around. Oh my!

It's truly difficult to imagine what could be better than spending a summer day at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls, however what if you were given chance to extend the fun past normal business hours? Well, you along with your family and friends, can now keep the party going with the animals at the Great Plains Zoo all night long!

The Great Plains Zoo is offering visitors multiple opportunities during the summer months to explore the zoo after hours into the wee hours of the morning. These activities include educational programs called Zoo Camp Outs and After Dark Adventures.

Zoo Camp Outs and After Dark Adventures are exciting opportunities for families and friends. Whether you're looking for unique animal encounters or to simply spend a night under the stars, these programs at the Great Plains Zoo are sure to provide new and amazing zoo experiences. Zoo Camp Outs and After Dark Adventures can be dedicated to kids and families or just an evening filled with adventure for adults.

I remember when my Girl Scout troop would visit the zoo for nighttime field trips. It was always exciting to observe the animals at night and witness their nightly routines. The zoo staff even allowed us to feed some animals. These camp outs taught my fellow Girl Scouts and me about the lives of the animals outside of the normal visiting hours.

You can click here to find out more information about sleepover events happening at the Great Plains Zoo! And remember...try not to wake up the big, sleeping cats.

