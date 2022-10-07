Sioux Falls Great Plains Zoo & Butterfly House Merge

In Sioux Falls two of our most popular destinations are coming together as one. However, they will remain at their current locations.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the Great Plains Zoo and Butterfly House & Aquarium have unanimously voted to merge the two organizations.

This merger is possible because of outstanding support from our community, our donors, and our partners at the City of Sioux Falls who share our vision ~ Becky Dewitz, GPZ President & CEO

The Great Plains Zoo is home to hundreds of animals from around the world and continues to be one of the most visited attractions in the city.

Community leaders have been extremely active in the ongoing care of the zoo by updating habitats for Asian Cats, Rare Rhinos of Africa, the award-winning Snow Monkey exhibit, and Fortress of the Bears. The zoo's current capital campaign is to bring the roar of the Lions back to Sioux Falls with an expansion to the African exhibit.

As one of only a few butterfly houses nationwide that are open year-round, the Butterfly House and Aquarium brings out nature's beauty.

Looking to the future, the Butterfly House and Aquarium sees an expansion of aquarium habitats and interactive classrooms, where brilliant butterflies and exotic sea creatures thrive in a year-round tropical environment.

As of January first, they will be named Sioux Falls Zoo & Aquarium.