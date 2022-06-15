Drink & Save Animals With New Refreshing Sioux Falls “Zoo Brew”

South Dakota breweries are known to brew some local beverages that are perfect to enjoy throughout the warm, summer months. There is a local brewery in Sioux Falls that certainly knows how to keep residents cool with its wide variety of refreshing brews. Once again, this establishment is offering a new drink that not only quenches your thirst but also helps wildlife.

In another partnership with the Great Plains Zoo, a new seltzer from Fernson Brewing Company is debuting just in time for patio season. You can enjoy this new "Zoo Brew" while supporting wildlife conservation efforts.

According to the zoo's Facebook page, the new brew from Fernson Brewing Company is part of the brewery's famous Skip Day seltzers’ collection. The brewery has now created a "super refreshing lime grapefruit Skip Day seltzer.”

Zoo Brews benefit wildlife conservation efforts at the Great Plains Zoo. Last year's beverage supported an initiative to save the Black Rhino. This year, it's for the West African slender-snouted crocodile conservation program. According to representatives from the Great Plains Zoo and the staff at Fernson Brewing Company, "A percentage of every six-pack you buy goes towards saving this endangered species." It's that simple to help save the West African slender-snouted crocodile. Just crack open a “Lime Grapefruit” this Skip Day!

I have enjoyed a couple of Skip Days, and these featured drinks really help keep you cool throughout the hot summer months. Plus, it's for the animals! Sioux Falls residents and visitors can now purchase the lime grapefruit Skip Day at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores!

