Did You See the Snowman in Sioux Falls on Tuesday?

Being able to maintain a good sense of humor is an important thing right? Especially during a time like this, when it seems like there are very few things to laugh about most days with all the troubles in the world. A pandemic, a heartbreaking war, and a whole host of economic problems have the tendency to bring down society in a hurry.

That's why it's always nice to hear a fun, uplifting story in a time like this.

On Tuesday this week, one Sioux Falls man had a good laugh and was able to provide a few chuckles for his fellow residents at Grand Living at Lake Lorraine.

His name is Larry Weiss. According to a story from Dakota News Now, Larry was out in the Black Hills for a time-share meeting at Terry Peak last weekend during that whopper of spring snowstorm they received in that part of the state.

In case you missed the news, that particular part of South Dakota received a big snow job courtesy of Ma Nature last weekend to the tune of 18 inches in some areas.

This is where Larry's prank comes in. It sounds like he can be quite the jokester when he wants to be, Larry decided to scoop up a bunch of that west river snow and bring it home with him to Sioux Falls in his pickup.

Once Larry and his daughter returned to Sioux Falls on Monday, they put together a rather large snowman in the yard of the Grand Living facility at Lake Lorraine that night. Needless to say, it was the talk of the residents early Tuesday morning once people woke up and noticed it. Larry told Dakota News Now, that he heard many residents say, "I didn’t know it snowed yesterday."

As you know, here in Sioux Falls we have hardly received any snow this winter. So seeing a sizeable real-life snowman perched in a yard, in late April, was bound to create a double-take in most people.

The joke was on the folks at Grand Living, courtesy of Larry and his daughter.

One thing is for certain, Larry's snowman could have used Fosty's magical top hat that day since it was almost 60 degrees in Sioux Falls on Tuesday. Not ideal weather for a snowman.

I'd be willing to bet that Larry the Sioux Falls snowman was almost a puddle by late that afternoon.

