How Can You Help Kids with Cancer in Sioux Falls on Tuesday?
You can make your meal matter this Tuesday (September 21) by taking part in our annual "Dining for Kids" day to benefit the Sanford Children's Hospital Cure Kid's Cancer Radiothon.
Nine different restaurants throughout the Sioux Empire have partnered up with Sanford Children's Hospital and all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media to help support the 2021 "Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon" on Thursday and Friday (September 30 and October1.)
Some of your favorite personalities on great radio stations like; (The New 99-1 & 100.5 KIKN Country, Hot 104.7, The New 97-3 KKRC, KXRB 100.1 and AM 1000, and B 102.7) will be broadcasting live non-stop, for twelve-hours both days in an effort to help raise funds for kids here in the Sioux Empire that are battling cancer.
All the money we raise both days during the event stays local to help purchase equipment and fund programs specific to pediatric oncology care and recovery.
You can help support a bunch of great kids and their families prior to Radiothon by having a delicious meal on Tuesday (September 21) at places like:
- Honey Baked Ham...3515 West 57th Street
- Both Sioux Falls Firehouse Subs locations at....3504 West 41st Street and 5200 East Arrowhead Parkway
- The Attic Bar & Grill...4601 East 41st Street
- The Pickle Barrel...1612 South Western Avenue
- Both Sioux Falls Keg Chicken locations...4211 West 12th Street and 5216 East Arrowhead Parkway
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex...2801 South Louise Avenue
- The Attic West....5213 West 12th Street
