You can make your meal matter this Tuesday (September 21) by taking part in our annual "Dining for Kids" day to benefit the Sanford Children's Hospital Cure Kid's Cancer Radiothon.

Nine different restaurants throughout the Sioux Empire have partnered up with Sanford Children's Hospital and all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media to help support the 2021 "Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon" on Thursday and Friday (September 30 and October1.)

Some of your favorite personalities on great radio stations like; (The New 99-1 & 100.5 KIKN Country, Hot 104.7, The New 97-3 KKRC, KXRB 100.1 and AM 1000, and B 102.7) will be broadcasting live non-stop, for twelve-hours both days in an effort to help raise funds for kids here in the Sioux Empire that are battling cancer.

Get our free mobile app

All the money we raise both days during the event stays local to help purchase equipment and fund programs specific to pediatric oncology care and recovery.

You can help support a bunch of great kids and their families prior to Radiothon by having a delicious meal on Tuesday (September 21) at places like:

Honey Baked Ham...3515 West 57th Street

Both Sioux Falls Firehouse Subs locations at....3504 West 41st Street and 5200 East Arrowhead Parkway

The Attic Bar & Grill...4601 East 41st Street

The Pickle Barrel...1612 South Western Avenue



Both Sioux Falls Keg Chicken locations...4211 West 12th Street and 5216 East Arrowhead Parkway

Chevy’s Fresh Mex...2801 South Louise Avenue

The Attic West....5213 West 12th Street

A portion of the proceeds those restaurants take in on Tuesday will also be graciously donated to this year's Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon to help our little heroes fighting cancer.

So, please remember to open your hearts and your wallets by dining out on Tuesday and by calling in or texting to the 2021 Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon on September 30th and October 1st.

We're helping to fight cancer, so our kids, don't have to.

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants