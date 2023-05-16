Dodgers Xtra Innings Bases Loaded Walk Sinks Minnesota Twins

When your baseball team plays in a different time zone most times you wake up and the game is long over. Especially when the game goes into extra innings. That was the case for Twins fans on Monday. Or, very early Tuesday morning.

Chris Taylor scored on a bases-loaded walk in the 12th inning, Max Muncy homered twice to move back into the major-league lead, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-8 on Monday night for their sixth straight win.

Trayce Thompson drew a walk on a full count with the bases loaded and two outs off Jorge López (1-1) to give Los Angeles its third walk-off victory this season.

Minnesota's Trevor Larnach hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning. Jorge Polanco had three hits, including a solo shot. Christian Vázquez also had three hits for the AL Central-leading Twins, who have dropped 11 straight to the Dodgers.

Phil Bickford (1-1) picked up the win for the Dodgers, allowing one run in three innings. The right-hander allowed the first three batters he faced in the 10th inning to reach base, including a bases-loaded walk to Vázquez in the 10th. But the right-hander retired nine of the last 11 batters he faced, including four strikeouts.

It is the first time in four major-league seasons that Bickford has gone longer than two innings in a game, and the 48 pitches are a career-high.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli lamented his team not being able to add to their lead with no outs in the 10th.

“We were exactly where we want to be, and we’ve got to find ways in all those at-bats to push a run across," he said. "He was on the ropes a little bit with his strike-throwing. We’ve got to find ways to push another run across.”

The Tuesday night contest will have RHP Bailey Ober (2-0, 1.85 ERA) taking the mound for the Minnesota Twins. The Dodgers will counter with LHP Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.36 ERA).

Join ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO for the Twins Line-up Card at 8:30 PM.

