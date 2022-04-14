Downtown Sioux Falls Easter Egg Hunt Promising Awesome Goodies!
There is so much to do before the big event and the arrival of a certain fuzzy, big-eared, goodie deliverer. But you might want to make some time in your schedule for a special Easter event being sponsored by some wonderful businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls.
It is a rite of spring - - the classic Easter egg hunt. This 5th annual family-friendly event, the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt is going on this Saturday, April 15 from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.
Make sure your kids bring their own baskets for collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies. You might also want to collect a great breakfast and/or lunch, a new outfit for Easter Sunday, a great toy for your kids' Easter baskets, or a home decor item you just have to have!
These are just a few of the businesses participating in the Easter Egg Hunt this year:
- Mary’s Mountain Cookies
- Severance Brewing Co
- Sharing the Dream
- Remedy Brewing Co
- JLG Architects
- Home Porch Gifts
- Child’s Play Toys
- Lauriebelles
- CH Patisserie
- Baker Audiology
- Blarney Stone
You don't have to visit them in any particular order, but you can download the Easter Egg Hunt map at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.
Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.
TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:
- Renewing Your South Dakota Driver's License Just Got Easier
- Do You Want To Eat The Best Burrito In Sioux Falls?
- 2021-22 Public School Year Extended in Sioux Falls
- Concert Lineup for the 2022 Sturgis Buffalo Chip...So Far