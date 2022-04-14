Downtown Sioux Falls Easter Egg Hunt Promising Awesome Goodies!

There is so much to do before the big event and the arrival of a certain fuzzy, big-eared, goodie deliverer. But you might want to make some time in your schedule for a special Easter event being sponsored by some wonderful businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls.

It is a rite of spring - - the classic Easter egg hunt. This 5th annual family-friendly event, the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt is going on this Saturday, April 15 from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.

Make sure your kids bring their own baskets for collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies. You might also want to collect a great breakfast and/or lunch, a new outfit for Easter Sunday, a great toy for your kids' Easter baskets, or a home decor item you just have to have!

These are just a few of the businesses participating in the Easter Egg Hunt this year:

Mary’s Mountain Cookies

Severance Brewing Co

Sharing the Dream

Remedy Brewing Co

JLG Architects

Home Porch Gifts

Child’s Play Toys

Lauriebelles

CH Patisserie

Baker Audiology

Blarney Stone

You don't have to visit them in any particular order, but you can download the Easter Egg Hunt map at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

