Downtown Sioux Falls Easter Egg Hunt Promising Awesome Goodies!

There is so much to do before the big event and the arrival of a certain fuzzy, big-eared, goodie deliverer. But you might want to make some time in your schedule for a special Easter event being sponsored by some wonderful businesses in Downtown Sioux Falls.

It is a rite of spring - - the classic Easter egg hunt. This 5th annual family-friendly event, the Downtown Easter Egg Hunt is going on this Saturday, April 15 from 11:30 AM to 3:30 PM in downtown Sioux Falls.

Make sure your kids bring their own baskets for collecting candy-filled Easter eggs and other goodies. You might also want to collect a great breakfast and/or lunch, a new outfit for Easter Sunday, a great toy for your kids' Easter baskets, or a home decor item you just have to have!

These are just a few of the businesses participating in the Easter Egg Hunt this year:

  • Mary’s Mountain Cookies
  • Severance Brewing Co
  • Sharing the Dream
  • Remedy Brewing Co
  • JLG Architects
  • Home Porch Gifts
  • Child’s Play Toys
  • Lauriebelles
  • CH Patisserie
  • Baker Audiology
  • Blarney Stone

You don't have to visit them in any particular order, but you can download the Easter Egg Hunt map at Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

Source: Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

