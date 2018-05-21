Say it aint so Larry Culpepper...

It appears as if the Dr. Pepper campaign promoting college football with Larry Culpepper is coming to an end.

Jim Connor who plays Larry Culpepper told my friend and former NFL defensive end Adam Carriker that the company wouldn't be using him anymore for their college football campaigns.

I've always thought that the Larry Culpepper character was hilarious and a perfect marketing tool for both college football and Dr. Pepper.

It was a mix of humor, college football and a product that all made sense for the parties involved. Not to mention all the great commercials we got over the years.