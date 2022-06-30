Durant Officially Requests Trade from Nets

Franchise star Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade, Kleiman told ESPN.

Get our free mobile app

As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources told ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks.

The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources told ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.

Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the Nets after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources told ESPN.

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three Getty Images loading...