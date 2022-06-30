Durant Officially Requests Trade from Nets

Franchise star Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Nets general manager Sean Marks is working with Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade, Kleiman told ESPN.
Get our free mobile app
As the Nets prepare to move one of the most valuable trade assets ever on the market, the entire roster will available to discuss in deals, sources told ESPN. Teams have been calling on Durant, and the Nets will certainly look for a historic return on players and draft picks.
The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among two of the teams that Kevin Durant has on his wish list, sources told ESPN, but the Nets plan to move Durant where they can get the best possible deal. With four years on his contract, there's no shortage of teams willing to unload assets for Durant.
Durant and Kyrie Irving had no contact with the Nets after Irving opted into his deal on Monday, and a sense of inevitability existed that Durant would eventually ask for a trade, sources told ESPN.
Inside Minnesota's Largest Candy Store
I had been to Minnesota's Largest Candy Store once before, but they did some pretty cool things since the last time I was there. They added a bunch of superheroes, Star Wars stuff, and a candy band.
According to their Facebook page, Jim's Apple Farm is actually how the now huge candy store got its start. It is located in Jordan, MN and you can't miss it. It is a huge yellow building.
Even though candy is mentioned in the name, they have a little bit of everything. They have fresh baked pies and cookies and fudge. We walked in and it smelled amazing!
They also have the largest selection of sodas! Then there is chocolate and taffy and gummies and chips and puzzles and games. So much stuff!
They even have a Zoltar machine like in the movie, Big. I had to check that out. He told me the only helping hand is at the end of my arm. Gee, thanks Zoltar.
There were even crickets and worms! Not gummy worms, but actual worms.
They also have candy from all over the world!
The store is seasonal, however. November is their last month of operation for the season.