The Eagles already were preparing for life without Brandon Brooks, now it has become a reality.

Brooks, who spent the past six seasons playing right guard for Philadelphia, announced he is retiring after 10 years in the NFL.

“Its something I wrestled with since last offseason,” Brandon Brooks told the media on Wednesday. "My body is trying to tell me, my body was just telling me, I had to make a decision."

He leaves as a Super Bowl champion and one of the best offensive lineman to ever suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He cited that the team being in great hands on the offensive line helped make his decision easier.

The 32-year old Brooks was selected in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and was traded to Philadelphia before the 2016 season, where he made three straight Pro Bowl teams – from 2017 to 2019.

Brooks, who started 2108 of 114 regular season games he played in the NFL, had nothing but good things to say about his time with the Eagles.

“Winning the Super Bowl," Brooks remembers. “I didn't realize how important winning a Super Bowl was to this city."

Injuries ultimately piled up for Brooks during his pro career, and he missed all but two games in 2021 due to a pectoral issue. He also missed the entire 2020 season after he tore his Achilles and suffered a dislocated shoulder in the last regular season game of the 2019 season which forced him to miss the Wild Card game against Seattle.

The team restructured Brook's contract, which will reduce his cap number by $12 million for the coming season.

Replacing him will not be easy, but the Eagles do have some in-house options, including Jack Driscoll. Driscoll, filled in for Brooks this season, before leaving with an injury of his own. He would be the favorite to begin the season at right guard, with Nate Herbig, Sue Opeta also options.

"Im gonna miss going out and playing at the Linc on Sunday's' Brooks said.

We're all going to miss watching him.