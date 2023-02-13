Eagles Fan Destroys Television During Super Bowl [WATCH]

Oh, this is so good.

Watch as an Eagles fan loses it while watching the Super Bowl.

The fan, who is in the green jacket, throws his drink at the television that is mounted on the wall and then proceeds to punch the TV while friends/family look on.

The Eagles fan simply lost it here when his team failed to win the "Big Game" and he did not hold back.

I often question how authentic these types of videos are, and as someone pointed out, there's still a sticker on this "new" television.

So, take this video with a grain of salt, but enjoy it for what it's worth.

As a Dallas Cowboys fan, I can relate to this fan's frustrations here, but at the same time, I love seeing an Eagles fan miserable.

Now to be fair, yes we Dallas Cowboys fans have destroyed our own few television sets in the past, remember this guy?